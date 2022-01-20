Society

Stranded driver gets help from Washington Township police officers

Bodycam video showed officer Vincent Cicatiello and his partner pushing the stalled car to the shoulder on Wilson Road.
WASHINGTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A South Jersey motorist experienced a nightmare scenario when she had no gas and no money to pay for it. She was stranded on a busy road near Route 168.

But a beautiful act of kindness changed all that.

Then, the officers searched for a gas station in hopes of borrowing gas.

The officers say the driver told them she had no money, so they paid for her gas.

"I just kind of felt for her and wanted to help her out as much as I could," said officer Cicatiello. "She said she didn't have cash or money for gas. And she had just come from a doctor's appointment. I just kind of did what I thought was right."

Action News spoke to the driver, who didn't want to be identified.

She said she had just received bad news at the doctor's office that day and the shortage of gas was an added blow.

She says she didn't expect the officers to pay for her gas, let alone what came next.

"I just gave her some extra cash that I had on me. She said that she had to drive back to West Deptford, and a couple of gallons in the gas can won't get you there from Washington Township," said Cicatiello.

The motorist told Action News she made it back and called the chief to thank him personally.

She describes the interaction as nothing short of a beautiful act of kindness.

