Striped Lion Distilling, Second Sin Brewing Co., Mural City Cellars offer great boozy gift options

A bottle or can of locally made booze can make the perfect present for a co-worker or family member who likes to try new flavors.

In Woodbury, New Jersey, rum is the spirit of choice at Striped Lion Distilling.

Husband and wife owners Erin and Kevin Wright turned a longtime passion for rum (they have a 400-bottle collection at home) into a business, with Kevin making the rum and Erin creating the tasting room vibe.

They have a collection of flavors featuring cocoa, cinnamon and citrus or try one of the aged varieties.

Bristol (Pa.) brewery Second Sin is cranking out a new flavor of beer every week.

The brewery just celebrated its fourth anniversary.

Owned by three friends who have known each other since middle school, Second Sin prides itself on making a variety of beer styles.

They have a Festivus flavor to represent the holidays and a cobbler sour that has cranberry and hibiscus.

Look for the year-in-review beer to be released the last week of December.

Mural City Cellars is Philadelphia's first urban winery.

All the wine is made in the Fishtown facility with 14 varieties available.

Partners Francesca Galarus and Nicholas Ducos opened the space in January 2021.

They source the grapes from northeast farms with Nicholas serving as the winemaker. You can find holiday 4-packs and other wine-centric gift ideas for the holiday.

Striped Lion Distilling | Facebook | Instagram

740 North Broad Street, Woodbury, NJ 08096

Second Sin Brewing Co. | Facebook | Instagram

1500 Grundy Lane, Bristol, PA 19007

Mural City Cellars | Facebook | Instagram

2011 Amber Street #C, Philadelphia, PA (entrance in the back of the white building on Martha Street)