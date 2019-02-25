Strong winds cause damage to homes, business

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5155933" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Tree topples onto Springfield Twp. (Delco) home. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at Noon on February 25, 2019.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5155439" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Tree crashes into Delco home, slices through roof. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on February 25, 2019.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5156005" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Wind damages business in Upper Merion. John Rawlins reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on February 25, 2019.

Powerful winds have caused destruction throughout the Delaware Valley on Monday.A massive tree came crashing down on a house in Springfield, Delaware County.It happened around 10 a.m. on Beatty Road.Action News is told a woman and her dog escaped injury. They are staying with relatives until repairs are finished.In Upper Providence Township, a tree fell onto a house waking up the homeowners."We were sleeping in the house. We heard the wind. All of a sudden, we heard a couple branches hit the house. And then just this horrific boom," homeowner Steve Olkowski said.The tree sliced through the roof around 3 a.m. on the 900 block of North Orange Street.Steve Olkowski and his wife were asleep when a tall tree came crashing through their roof, landing feet away."You heard plaster all over the place. Woke up to find a tree coming through my closet, about three feet off the floor of the bedroom," Olkowski said.The challenge then was getting out. The tree blocked their path and wires had come down with it."We were able to crawl underneath the tree, down the stairs, get the dogs out," Olkowski said.Police and fire departments came to the scene to inspect the damage.The wind gusts continued in the daylight as the homeowner and crews took stock of the damage.The roof split, the chimney was knocked down, the gutters were torn off, and debris was strewn on the property.A major cleanup effort is ahead, both outside and inside Olkowski's home. But all four, two humans and two dogs, made it out safely.In Montgomery County, heavy winds damaged the building belonging to a HVAC company around 10 a.m.Portions of the roof flew off the regional headquarters of Sila on the 200 block of Hansen Access Road in Upper Merion. Some reached a nearby a parking lot.About 60 to 65 people were inside the building at the time. It was evacuated, but fire officials say no injuries were reported.Officials say there was no structural damage to the Sila building.-----