Houston ISD student helps save his coach during heart attack

A Houston ISD coach is happy to be alive after quick action by one of his student-athletes saved him during a heart attack!

HOUSTON, Texas -- Longtime Chavez High School teacher and coach Robert Myers is thankful to start the new school year after he ended up in the hospital at the end of last year.

Coach Myers went into full cardiac arrest while in his classroom in May. One of his students, Ja'Marcus Pipkins, was stopping by Myers classroom at the time and jumped into action. Pipkins helped alert staff and helped get Myers to EMS.

"Had Ja'Marcus not gotten on the walkie talkie, had he not made the phone calls, it would have been over for me. I would've died on this floor," said Myers.

The team at Houston's Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital said getting Myers to the hospital quickly was key to his survival.

"I was like, I cant lose him," said Pipkins. "This man is very important to me. He's my coach. I love him. He taught me everything I know."

Myers coaches basketball and is the director of the chess program at Chavez. Pipkins plays basketball and is the president of the chess team. The pair have a close relationship that goes back years. In fact, Myers has known Pipkins since the fourth grade when Myers coached his older brothers. Both are looking forward to what this school year will bring as their relationship continues to grow.