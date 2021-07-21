Pets & Animals

Massive sturgeon leaps from Fraser River in Canada

'It was the fish of a lifetime.'
CHILLIWACK, British Columbia -- It's a fish tale with video proof.

Fishermen in Chilliwack, British Columbia recorded a 9-foot sturgeon leaping from the Fraser River on July 16.

Fishing tour operator Yves Bisson says the fish weighed 350 pounds and was likely at least 50 years old.

EMBED More News Videos

"It almost landed in the boat, and the guy holding the rod couldn't believe what he just saw," said Bisson.

Bisson said he has landed over 20,000 sturgeon over 19 years as a Canadian tour operator.

He tagged this one for conservation purposes, then released it back into the river.

"It was the fish of a lifetime," Bisson said.

