Sports

Prognosticating raccoon picks San Fransisco 49ers as Super Bowl 2020 winner

EATONVILLE, Wa. -- Move over, Punxsutawney Phil!

Now that the prognosticating groundhog has forecasted an early spring, the country needs a new mammal to predict the 2020 Super Bowl winner.

That's where McChord the raccoon, from Eatonville, Washington, comes in.

This year, McChord apparently foresees a San Fransisco 49ers win. His handlers came to this determination by leaving out two bags of treats: one with a 49ers logo and one with a Kansas City Chiefs logo.

The furry football analyst went right for the 49ers' bag.

After a thorough examination, however, he then grabs the Chiefs' bag and runs off. Interpret this move as you wish!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportswashingtonraccoonssuper bowl 2020animalsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News