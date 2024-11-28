Suspect hospitalized after police-involved shooting in Deptford Township

DEPTFORD TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A suspect was rushed to the hospital after a police-involved shooting on Thursday afternoon in Deptford Township, New Jersey.

Chopper 6 was over the scene at the Fairfield Inn on the 1100 block of Hurffville Road.

Authorities tell Action News the suspect was shot around 2 p.m.

Investigators say the suspect is expected to survive.

It is not yet clear what led to the shooting, but police say there is no longer any danger to the public.

