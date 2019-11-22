manhunt

Suspect in custody after opening fire on Tuckerton, New Jersey officer

By
TUCKERTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The suspect who opened fire on an officer in Tuckerton, New Jersey on Thursday has been taken into custody, according to Ocean County authorities.

According to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, around 10 a.m. a Tuckerton Borough police officer exchanged gunfire with Miguel Angel Villegas, 29, of New Haven, Connecticut, after a traffic stop near the intersection of Route 9 and North Green Street. The officer was not injured.

After the shooting, police said Villegas fled the area on a tricycle, which was later recovered a half-mile from the shooting scene.

He was taken into custody shortly after 8 p.m. at Penn Station in New York City.

"I heard as I was walking over there, 'That driver of the car is crazed.' Then I heard the policeman say to the driver, 'Put your hand on the hood of the car.' He said it like three times to the driver. And the next thing I know I hear gunshots coming from the driver. I fall down on the ground when I heard the gunshots," said one witness.

Chopper 6 was over the scene where there was a large gathering of armed officers.



The shooting forced both Tuckerton and Little Egg Harbor Township schools to go into lockdown for several hours. Students were eventually dismissed.

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6: Manhunt for 'armed, dangerous man' in Little Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey on November 21, 2019.



Villegas is charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose.

Prosecutors said he was wanted in Connecticut.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ocean countypolice shootingmanhuntshootingsuspect images
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MANHUNT
Marine deserter accused of murder urged to turn himself in
NC murder suspect who abandoned Marine post may be in Virginia
Man shoots at another after street fight in Germantown
Deputy confesses to fabricating sniper shooting, authorities say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EPA to hold meeting on suspected cancer cluster in Norwood
Officer, suspect shot after gunfight outside of SEPTA bus in Wissinoming
Police take neighbors shopping for Thanksgiving dinner
Flames emit from plane engine, makes emergency landing LAX
NFL Expert Picks: Predictions, betting, TV info for Seahawks-Eagles, Week 12 games
Alicia Vitarelli chats with 'Frozen 2' stars ahead of much-anticipated sequel
Show More
Car fire causes traffic mess on Roosevelt Boulevard
Asbestos in Schools: Philly teacher to sue after cancer diagnosis
Nearly 100K pounds of salad products recalled due to E. coli
Man arrested for allegedly stabbing grandmother to death in Salem
Pennsylvania officials warning about unsafe toys
More TOP STORIES News