Suspect shoots and kills man in West Oak Lane

Man shot and killed in West Oak Lane. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on August 15, 2018.

WEST OAK LANE (WPVI) --
Police are looking for the killer who shot a man at point blank range in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section.

The gunshots rang out just after 11 p.m. Tuesday on the 6400 block of Beechwood Street.

Officers rushed the 29-year-old victim to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the victim lived in the neighborhood.

Investigators are checking area surveillance cameras to help identify a suspect.

------
