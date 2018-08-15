Suspect shoots and kills man in West Oak Lane

WEST OAK LANE (WPVI) --Police are looking for the killer who shot a man at point blank range in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section.
The gunshots rang out just after 11 p.m. Tuesday on the 6400 block of Beechwood Street.
Officers rushed the 29-year-old victim to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police say the victim lived in the neighborhood.
Investigators are checking area surveillance cameras to help identify a suspect.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps