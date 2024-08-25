Police say the child was able to break free and called for help.

Suspect sought after alleged attempted kidnapping of 12-year-old in Delaware

SMYRNA, Delaware (WPVI) -- Authorities are investigating after they say a 12-year-old was the target of an attempted kidnapping in Smyrna, Delaware on Saturday night.

It happened on Spruce Court in Holly Hills Estates just after 8:45 p.m.

According to police, officers were called to the scene for reports of a suspicious person.

At the scene, investigators say a man approached the child and began asking them questions.

That's when the suspect allegedly grabbed the child's arm.

Authorities are still searching for the suspect in this incident. Anyone with information is being asked to call the police.