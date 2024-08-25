WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Suspect sought after alleged attempted kidnapping of 12-year-old in Delaware

Police say the child was able to break free and called for help.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Sunday, August 25, 2024 9:49PM
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream
Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

SMYRNA, Delaware (WPVI) -- Authorities are investigating after they say a 12-year-old was the target of an attempted kidnapping in Smyrna, Delaware on Saturday night.

It happened on Spruce Court in Holly Hills Estates just after 8:45 p.m.

According to police, officers were called to the scene for reports of a suspicious person.

At the scene, investigators say a man approached the child and began asking them questions.

That's when the suspect allegedly grabbed the child's arm.

Police say the child was able to break free and called for help.

Authorities are still searching for the suspect in this incident. Anyone with information is being asked to call the police.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW