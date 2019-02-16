Suspect sought for attempted robbery at South Philadelphia 7-Eleven

Suspect sought for attempted robbery at South Philadelphia 7-Eleven. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on February 16, 2019.

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are searching for a man who attempted to rob a South Philadelphia 7-Eleven at gunpoint.

Investigators say the suspect walked into the store at Broad and Wolf Street at 5:45 a.m. Saturday and demanded money from the clerk.

The suspect fired a single shot during the attempted robbery, but no one was injured.

The suspect ran off without getting any money.

Police also say an officer responding to the robbery was involved in a three-car crash at 18th Street and Oregon Avenue.

No one was injured in the crash.

