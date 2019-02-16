Suspect sought for attempted robbery at South Philadelphia 7-Eleven

Police are searching for a man who attempted to rob a South Philadelphia 7-Eleven at gunpoint.Investigators say the suspect walked into the store at Broad and Wolf Street at 5:45 a.m. Saturday and demanded money from the clerk.The suspect fired a single shot during the attempted robbery, but no one was injured.The suspect ran off without getting any money.Police also say an officer responding to the robbery was involved in a three-car crash at 18th Street and Oregon Avenue.No one was injured in the crash.-----