Suspect sought for credit union robbery in Philadelphia

Philadelphia Police and the FBI are asking for the public's help in catching a man they say robbed a credit union.A surveillance camera image shows the man pointing a gun as he enters the credit union.This happened in the Andorra Shopping Center just after 5 p.m. Saturday.The man demanded money and got it, then fled on foot.You can't see his face in the image, but perhaps his clothing offers a clue.A $5,000 reward for his arrest is posted.If you recognize him, you are asked to contact police.