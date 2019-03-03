Suspect sought for credit union robbery in Philadelphia

Suspect sought for credit union robbery in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia Police and the FBI are asking for the public's help in catching a man they say robbed a credit union.

A surveillance camera image shows the man pointing a gun as he enters the credit union.

This happened in the Andorra Shopping Center just after 5 p.m. Saturday.

The man demanded money and got it, then fled on foot.

You can't see his face in the image, but perhaps his clothing offers a clue.

A $5,000 reward for his arrest is posted.

If you recognize him, you are asked to contact police.

