Suspect surrenders for $500,000 jewelry theft from former 76ers star Allen Iverson, source says

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The man being sought for the theft of $500,000 worth of jewelry belonging to former Philadelphia 76ers superstar Allen Iverson has turned himself in.

The 21-year-old man surrendered on Monday night, a source tells Action News. That suspect has confessed and has returned the bag full of jewelry, the source added.

The name of the suspect won't be released until he is formally charged.

According to the source, video shows the suspect lurking in the Sofitel hotel in Center City on Monday morning.

One of Iverson's friends left the backpack sitting on a chair in the lobby and, the source says, the suspect is seen picking it up and walking out.

A source tells Action News that Iverson was not present at the time of the theft.
