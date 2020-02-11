Palmyra police release sketch of potential child predator

PALMYRA, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Burlington County need help identifying a potential child predator.

Palmyra police released a sketch of a man wanted for an attempted luring.

A teenage girl told authorities she answered a knock on her door around 3 p.m. last Tuesday on West Henry Street.



The man told her he was there to pick up the girl and her brother.

The teen immediately shut the door and the man left the area.

The suspect is described as a white male, average height and weight with salt and pepper hair and beard.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Palmyra Police Department, Ptlm. Omar Kendall or Det. Arek Arargil at 856-829-0198 or 856-829-0191.
