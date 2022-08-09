Police issue Amber Alert for missing teen in Dover, Delaware

Taniyah Quail-Marker, 17, left a relative's home in the Leander Lakes Apartments around midnight Tuesday.

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in Dover, Delaware have issued an Amber Alert for a missing teenager who may be in danger.

Taniyah Quail-Marker, 17, left a relative's home in the Leander Lakes Apartments on the 100 block of MacDonald Grove around midnight Tuesday with an unidentified male, police say.

Attempts to reach her have been unsuccessful.

Police say at this point it appears Quail-Marker's safety may be at risk and she may not have left the home voluntarily.

Taniyah Quail-Marker is described as a black female, 5' 4" tall and weighs approximately 240 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a blue Cookie Monster shirt, shorts, and white Crocs.

Quail-Marker was last seen with a Black male, who had dreadlocks and was wearing dark clothing.

He was inside of a blue Nissan Versa with Alaska registration JPL799.

Anyone with information is asked to dial 911.