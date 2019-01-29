U.S. & WORLD

Apple FaceTime glitch lets callers listen through unanswered phones

FaceTime glitch lets callers listen via unanswered phones. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on January 29, 2019.

If you have an Apple device with FaceTime, someone could be secretly listening to you.

Apple is now telling people to disable FaceTime until they fix the glitch.

The bug allows a user to listen in on people they're calling - even if the person doesn't answer the phone.

The caller can even see through the front facing camera of the person they are calling.

Once it was discovered, people all over social media began recreating it.

Apple says they will release a fix in a software update later this week.
