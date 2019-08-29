14-year-old boy dies after shooting in Southwest Philadelphia schoolyard

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A teenager shot over the weekend while playing in a schoolyard in Southwest Philadelphia has died, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

It happened around 7 p.m. Saturday on the 5700 block of Willows Avenue.

Police said 14-year-old Alfred James Williams was at W.C. Longstreth Elementary, in the yard, when someone shot him in the back of the head. The teen was rushed by police to Penn Presbyterian where he died on Monday.

"We have bare-bones information. It's possible that the shooter fled in a burgundy colored Chevy Malibu," said Philadelphia Police Captain Lee Strollo over the weekend.

According to investigators, some people in the group dragged the teen into the street.

"It appears they may have been trying to help him, but when we arrived they ran," Strollo added.

Police say no arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered.

It's not clear if Williams was the intended target.
