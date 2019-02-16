Teen dies in Southwest Philadelphia shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Teen dies in Southwest Philadelphia shooting. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on February 16, 2019.

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A 17-year-old male has died from his injuries after a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened along the 5800 block of Angora Terrace around 10:45 p.m. Friday.

Police say the victim was found on the sidewalk with wounds to his neck, back, and lower torso.

Officers rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he later died.

So far, there have been no arrests or word on a motive.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshooting
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Aurora shooting: 5 dead, multiple wounded including officers; gunman also dead
Woman's body discovered in trash bag in East Mt. Airy
Suspect sought for attempted robbery at South Philadelphia 7-Eleven
1 dead following crash on I-95 in Delaware County
Fire destroys house in West Philadelphia
Car slams into auto repair shop in Mayfair
Gloucester Township man arrested for child pornography
Vatican defrocks former US cardinal McCarrick over sex abuse
Show More
Fire erupts inside industrial building in Hunting Park
Dozens of dirt bikes, ATVs and Quads swarm Philadelphia streets
Flying debris hits SUV in Carbon County; family of 5 injured
ATF: 4-alarm fire in Old City ruled arson
Woman in videotaped Wildwood beach arrest accepts plea deal
More News