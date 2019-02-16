Teen dies in Southwest Philadelphia shooting

A 17-year-old male has died from his injuries after a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia.It happened along the 5800 block of Angora Terrace around 10:45 p.m. Friday.Police say the victim was found on the sidewalk with wounds to his neck, back, and lower torso.Officers rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he later died.So far, there have been no arrests or word on a motive.-----