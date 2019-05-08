Teen hero uses crane to save 14 from burning building

A teenager is being hailed as a hero after using a crane to rescue 14 people from a burning building.

CHINA (WPVI) -- A teenager made an incredible and heroic rescue in northeast China, and it was all caught on camera.

The 19-year-old crane operator pulled people from a burning building.

The teen was working at a nearby construction site when he saw the flames and heard screaming Sunday morning.

He used his crane to hoist a large bucket to the third floor of the building.

He was able to save 14 people from the burning apartment building.
