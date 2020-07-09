Teen suffers severe injuries after lighting explosive device in Philadelphia: Police

It happened around 8:30 p.m. inside a home on the 5500 block of Blakemore Street in the city's Germantown section.
Police say a 16-year-old girl suffered serious injuries to her right foot after lighting an unknown explosive.
"The last report we have is most of her right foot is gone," said Chief Inspector Scott Small.
The girl was rushed to an area hospital where she's currently listed in stable condition.
According to Small, the girl, who did not live at the home, was in the house with two other teenagers when the explosion occured.
It appears the device may have been illegal.
"Based on the bomb squad personnel's preliminary information, they say that some sort of powerful explosive device, It's not commerical fireworks, it is illegal to possess," Small said of the device.
The injury comes just 24 hours after an explosive device exploded in the hand of a 12-year-old boy Tuesday night.
RELATED: 12-year-old boy suffers critical injury while lighting explosive device in Philadelphia, police say
According to officials, the boy was immediately taken into surgery at St. Christopher's where surgeons removed the remaining part of his left hand. He is reportedly in critical but stable condition.
The Bomb Squad came to the scene to determine what exactly exploded in the boy's hand. It's not yet known exactly what type of device it was - or if it was a firework, if it was within legal limits.
"We're not really certain what type of explosive device he was handling. It appears that with the injuries to his hand and it was such a loud explosion, they believe possibly something like an M-80 or something the size of a quarter stick of dynamite in that area, we're not certain," said Small on Tuesday night.
M-80 fireworks are illegal under federal guidelines because they have more explosive power than what's allowed.