Teen shot in leg at Southwest Philadelphia home; second teen questioned

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A gathering of friends nearly ended in tragedy late Monday night in Southwest Philadelphia.

Police said a 17-year-old was holding a gun when it went off inside a home on the 6300 block of Reedland Street at about 11 p.m.

A bullet struck another teen in the leg.

When officers arrived, they applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.

The victim is now in the hospital in stable condition.

Witnesses said the shooting was an accident and investigators are now questioning the teen who had the gun.

Officers said he is cooperating with police.

