Newark teen charged in murder of 17-year-old Madison Sparrow

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police announced the arrest of a 19-year-old Newark man in connection to the murder of his ex-girlfriend.Police said on Friday, October 2 at approximately 8:30 p.m., 17-year-old Madison Sparrow was reported missing by a family member after not returning home.Investigators said they obtained information that Madison went to meet her ex-boyfriend, Noah Sharp.Detectives said an investigation revealed Madison died from blunt force trauma to her body. Police said after the homicide occurred, she was transported to a secluded wooded location in Newark, where law enforcement officers later discovered her body.According to police, there is information indicating additional individuals may be involved in this homicide.Police said Sharp was taken into custody and charged murder, possession of a deadly weapon and conspiracy.Sharp was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $1,021,000.00 cash bail.Police said the investigation remains active and ongoing.Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective M. Csapo with the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit at 302-741-2729.