fatal shooting

Recent Temple graduate gunned down while walking his dog in Philadelphia

By and
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A recent Temple University graduate was shot and killed while walking his dog on Wednesday night in Philadelphia's Brewerytown neighborhood.

It happened just before 7 p.m. near 31st and Jefferson streets.

According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, the 25-year-old man was walking his small dog when he was approached by two suspects.

"Two males that were walking west on Jefferson approached the victim. One stood in front of him, one stood behind him. You can clearly see that they were reaching into his pockets, and then one shot was fired," said Small.

The victim was shot once in the chest. The suspects were able to get away.

Police said the victim called for help then dropped his phone on the ground, all while holding onto his dog's leash.

Small said the man, who lives one block from the crime scene, was found lying on the sidewalk with his dog by his side.

He was taken to Temple University where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Polices said neighbors were familiar with the victim.

"We're getting information from witnesses and individuals from the neighborhood that for the past couple years they saw this 25-year-old and he normally walks his dog in the particular area," Small said.

The victim has not been identified, but police said he was a recent Temple graduate.

This marked the 15th murder of 2021 in Philadelphia.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
