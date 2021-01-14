Police ID recent Temple graduate gunned down while walking his dog in Philadelphia

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=9636444" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Philadelphia police provide update after a man was shot dead while walking his dog on January 13, 2021.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A recent Temple University graduate was shot and killed while walking his dog on Wednesday night in Philadelphia's Brewerytown neighborhood.Philadelphia police identify him as 25-year-old Milan Loncar.It happened just before 7 p.m. near 31st and Jefferson streets.According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, Loncar was walking his small dog when he was approached by two suspects."Two males that were walking west on Jefferson approached the victim. One stood in front of him, one stood behind him. You can clearly see that they were reaching into his pockets, and then one shot was fired," said Small.Loncar was shot once in the chest. The suspects were able to get away.Police said Loncar called for help then dropped his phone on the ground, all while holding onto his dog's leash.Small said Loncar, who lives one block from the crime scene, was found lying on the sidewalk with his dog by his side.He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.Polices said neighbors were familiar with him."We're getting information from witnesses and individuals from the neighborhood that for the past couple years they saw this 25-year-old and he normally walks his dog in the particular area," Small said.Police said Loncar recently graduated Temple. He also posted he studied at Temple on his Facebook page.This marked the 15th murder of 2021 in Philadelphia.Anyone with any information on this fatal shooting is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.