Improving antibiotics regimen for MAC lung infections

MAC bacteria is in the water and soil around us. Two Temple Health clinical trials aim to improve the long-term treatment needed to stop MAC.

DRESHER, PA. (WPVI) -- We need bacteria to digest food and absorb nutrients.

However, when a bacteria commonly found in soil and water gets into our lungs, it can cause trouble, in the form of a MAC infection.

Rick Tepper of Dresher, Pa. has had asthma, pneumonia, and sinus infections over the past 15 years.

But three years ago, he noticed something different.

"Walking up the stairs, getting more short of breath. The cough was there," recalls Tepper, who is also a physician.

His lung doctor sent him for a CT scan.

"He looked at it and said - You know, I think you have a touch of MAC," he says.

Lab tests confirmed the suspicions.

MAC is short for Mycobacterium avium complex.

"It's pretty much everywhere, especially in soil and water," says Dr. Daniel Salerno, a Temple Health pulmonologist.

He adds, "Most of the time, it doesn't cause any problem in human beings."

But people like Tepper with lung problems, or those with weak immune systems, can develop a lung infection.

Dr. Salerno says the disease is often missed or misdiagnosed.

"Sometimes the symptoms are subtle. Sometimes the symptoms develop slowly over a period of months or years," Dr. Salerno notes.

In addition to shortness of breath and a chronic cough, MAC can cause chest pain or discomfort, a low-grade fever, chronic fatigue, or unexplained weight loss.

Dr. Salerno says if those persist, a doctor should check for MAC.

"The standard of care is to treat with three oral antibiotics for months, sometimes up to a year, sometimes up to two years," he says.

However, side effects can make that a challenge.

Tepper developed a fever and stomach issues before finding the right mix.

.

Dr. Salerno says Temple has two clinical trials aimed at cutting side effects.

One compares two antibiotics to the standard three drugs, while the other tests a new antibiotic taken alone.

Tepper says treatment took time, but it's paid off.

"You just have to wait it out," he says with a smile.