The COPD GOLD raises awareness, highlights the latest in research and care.

COPD experts and patients prepare for global conference in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The world's foremost experts on COPD - chronic obstructive pulmonary disease - are set to gather in Philadelphia and online next month to hear the latest on research and treatment.

This year, patients and caregivers can take part, too.

Years ago, COPD was almost exclusively linked to cigarette smoking.

But Dr. Gerard Criner, director of the Temple Lung Center, says the picture is changing on a global scale.

Smoking is still a major cause, but wood, animal waste and other biomass fuels are also a major cause.

So are viral infections in Africa.

"Coupled with poor neonatal development, poor nutrition, etc., that can lead to chronic lung disease," says Dr. Criner.

And wildfires from Australia to Europe, and this year's massive Canadian infernos pose a rising threat.

"There is a new and growing potential for environmental changes that can manifest itself causing lung injury," he says.

With treatments evolving, too, the Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease, or GOLD, holds yearly conferences in Philadelphia to share its reports updating diagnosis and treatment guidelines.

This year's meeting is Nov. 13-14, both in-person at the Hilton Penn's Landing and online.

"Last year, we had close to 9,000 people that were involved," says Dr. Criner, adding, "From India, South America, Spain, Italy, UK, China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand."

Sharing the knowledge globally increases awareness and encourages more uniform care.

The meeting isn't just for pulmonologists, like Dr. Criner, but for primary care doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, and pharmacists.

And this year, in conjunction with the COPD Foundation, there'll be a free session for patients and caregivers.

"Common topics that patients want to know, like what medications do I need? How to do it? How to manage a flare-up?"

"What non-pharmacologist treatment may help them, such as rehabilitation, nutrition, oxygen therapy?" Dr. Criner continues.

He says patients need reliable, up-to-date information, not just what they find on the internet. That authoritative information also helps them understand and stick to their treatments.

"They meet other patients that have their problem," giving them important support.

And having patients at the conference reminds doctors of their focus. "Patients ground us," notes Dr. Criner.

For more information or to register for the conference CLICK HERE.