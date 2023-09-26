Former Temple president returning serve as interim leader following death of JoAnne Epps

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Temple Board of Trustees has voted to appoint a temporary leader for the university following the sudden death of Dr. JoAnne Epps.

In a letter to the Temple community on Tuesday, the Board said it has voted to appoint Chancellor Richard M. Englert as president.

He will serve in an interim capacity until a new president is named, a university spokesperson said. The board said it expects to name a permanent president the spring of 2024.

"Dr. Englert will carry on the work that President JoAnne A. Epps started and provide a steady hand of leadership while the search for Temple's next chief executive continues," the letter said.

Englert previously served as Temple's 11th president from 2016 to 2021.

The announcement comes after Epps suddenly died after falling ill on stage during an event on September 19.

She was transported to Temple University Hospital where she was pronounced dead, the university said. She was 72.

"During this time of deep sorrow, we are immensely grateful to Dr. Englert for answering the call, as he always has, to lead the Temple community forward. We anticipate completing the ongoing search and announcing the next president of Temple University in spring 2024," the Board said.