Twins make dynamic duo for Temple University's gymnastics team

The Stallings sisters are freshmen for the Owls and have been a dynamic duo in the gym since they were 4 years old.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One look at the Temple University Gymnastics team will have you seeing double.

"We're twins! Identical twins," Sarah and Hannah Stallings said.

The Stallings sisters are freshmen for the Owls and have been a dynamic duo in the gym since they were 4 years old.

"I was walking in with a recruit once and ran into one of them, and I'll be the first to admit I had no idea which one it was," said gymnastics coach Josh Nilson.

Nilson says he believes the sisters can be a huge part of the program's future success.

The girls spend hours together in the gym, and then they go back to their dorm, where they're roommates.

So might they think about a career together in the future? Not quite.

Hannah wants to be an ultrasound tech, while Sarah aspires to own a bakery.

"It's really fun. We always know we are each other's biggest fans, so it's always fun to have your best buddy with you," said Sarah.

