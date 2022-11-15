Texas governor announces bus carrying migrants is heading to Philadelphia

Philadelphia joins Washington, D.C., New York City and Chicago as destinations for migrants being sent out of Texas.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that a bus of migrants is indeed coming to Philadelphia.

The bus is set to arrive at 30th Street Station on Wednesday morning.

In a statement, Abbott criticized the Biden administration's border policies, saying Texas is "overwhelmed by the historic influx of migrants."

Abbott said Texas will continue to add more sanctuary cities as drop-off locations "until the Biden Administration does its job and provides Texas and the American people with sustainable border security."

City officials and local agencies had been preparing for the arrival for several days, even after a statement from Abbott's office Monday night saying the Lone Star State wasn't "currently" sending migrants to Philadelphia.

"We will welcome them with open arms and do everything we can to make the transition smooth," said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney on Sunday. "It doesn't matter whether they found their way up here, whether they were put on a bus -- they are human beings. They want to be in America. They want to do what all of our, most of our ancestors have done, is just make their life in America."

Once the migrants arrive, groups like HIAS Pennsylvania will be providing them with resources.

"Some of the materials that we're going to provide is going to be a map of the United States to show them where Philadelphia is," said Cathryn Miller-Wilson, the executive director of HIAS Pennsylvania. "We will be providing several 'know your rights' sessions in English and Spanish."

