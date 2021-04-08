workplace shooting

Bryan, Texas shooting: 27-year-old suspect charged with murder, held on $1M bond

By Marla Carter
EMBED <>More Videos

Man kills 1, wounds 5 at Bryan cabinet business, police say

BRYAN, Texas -- A man accused of opening fire Thursday at a Texas cabinet-making company where he worked, killing one person and wounding five others before shooting and wounding a state trooper, has been identified as 27-year-old Larry Bollin.

According to the Bryan Police Department, Bollin has since been charged with murder and is being held on a $1 million bond.

Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske told reporters he believes Bollin is an employee at the Kent Moore Cabinets location where the shooting happened. He said investigators believe Bollin was solely responsible for the attack, which happened around 2:30 p.m., and that he was gone by the time officers arrived.

HEAR THE AUDIO: Chaos heard on police dispatch audio during Bryan shooting
EMBED More News Videos

LISTEN NOW: In audio from Broadcastify, you can hear first responders and officers rushing to attend to victims. Several victims were found shot.



Four of the five people who were wounded at the business were hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said. During the manhunt for Bollin, he shot and wounded a state trooper, who was hospitalized in serious but stable condition, the Texas Department of Public Safety said on Twitter.



"We want to thank the hospital and the doctors and the nurses who have just given phenomenal care to him," said DPS spokesperson Lt. Craig Cummings during an evening update.

The trooper was not immediately identified.

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said about two hours after the attack, Bollin was arrested in Bedias, a tiny community about 25 miles northeast of Bryan.

Bryan is located in the shadow of Texas A&M University and about 100 miles northwest of Houston. With more than 86,000 residents, it is the seat of Brazos County.

Investigators were still trying to determine the motive for the attack, authorities said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives sent agents and dogs to the shooting scene, said spokesman Deon Washington. Police asked people to stay away from the business during the investigation.

The company, which makes custom cabinets, has design centers in nearly a dozen Texas cities and employs more than 600 people, according to its website.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott offered prayers for shooting victims and their families.

"I have been working closely with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers as they assist local law enforcement on a swift response to this criminal act. Their efforts led to the arrest of the shooting suspect."

Kent Moore Cabinets also offered its prayers with the following statement:

"Our hearts are hurting.

We're all devastated by the tragic events at our Stone City manufacturing plant in Bryan on Thursday. Our thoughts are with our workers and their families, and we ask that you join us in keeping everyone touched by this tragedy in your thoughts (and prayers).

We are fully cooperating with the police who are investigating this horrible crime. We're thankful that law enforcement officers responded so quickly and are so appreciative of the critical medical care that paramedics provided to our coworkers.

Our focus now is on our employees and their families during this most difficult time, and we hope you understand we are not able to respond to your comments. Your concern and kind words are deeply appreciated."

Investigators said the names of the victims will be released Friday, April 9.

WATCH: Woman says she 'just hid and prayed' during shooting
EMBED More News Videos

In the video above, an employee talks about hearing the shooting and what she did when it all unfolded. Hit play to hear more.



Follow Marla Carter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bryanworkplace shootingtexas newsmass shootingshootingu.s. & worldworkplace
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WORKPLACE SHOOTING
Molson Coors brewery in Milwaukee reopens Monday after mass shooting
Chicagoans honor 5 killed in Milwaukee Molson Coors shooting
Milwaukee Molson Coors mass shooting victims, suspected gunman ID'd
6 dead, including gunman, in Milwaukee shooting at Molson Coors facility
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Federal, local officials announce 'All Hands on Deck' initiative to combat violence
20M fake masks seized since beginning of year, CBP officials say
NJ high school says there will be no dancing at prom
Cicadas and lanternflies coming to Philadelphia area
More police, substation eyed for AC Boardwalk after store owner's death
Philly police identify suspect killed in gun battle with officers following traffic stop
PennDOT activates variable speed limit signs on I-76 to balance traffic
Show More
NJ man charged with assaulting cops at Jan. 6 riot
Biden tightens some gun controls, says much more needed
76ers forward Danny Green donates $1M to his alma mater
Syrup spill causes sticky situation in Montco
Travel confidence increasing as more people get vaccinated: Experts
More TOP STORIES News