Where to order takeout, dine-in for Thanksgiving dinner in Philly

This Thanksgiving, there is a way to have all the food without all the stress.

Dine-In Options

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Thanksgiving is just days away. For those who don't want to spend the day cooking, there's plenty of local restaurants serving up dinner for takeout or dine-in options to make Thanksgiving a bit easier.With their personal specials, you can plan a traditional turkey or vegan meal for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.So sit back and relax and let these local chefs do all the cooking for your Thanksgiving feast.Thanksgiving To-Go package -- Nov. 25, Pickup 12-3pm, Feeds 4-6 people, includes a 12-14 lb turkey, a variety of home-made sides and a choice of apple, pumpkin or pecan pie for $190. A la carte brunch - Nov. 25, 8am-1:30pm. Multi-course Dinner - Nov. 25, 4-8:30pm, $95 per person, $45 children under 121850 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19103Party Trays, Pies and Baked Goods, Classic Sides. Thanksgiving Marketplace: pickups from Friday Nov. 19 to Wednesday Nov. 24.101 S. 9th StreetOrders must be placed by Nov.18th and picked up by Nov. 24 at 6pm. Assortment of pies, tarts, cheesecakes, and more desserts.7723-25 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19118Roasted turkey, turkey sausage stuffing, glazed carrots, haricots verts, mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce. Dessert choice of warm apple crisp, Duncan Hines Chocolate Cake or Pumpkin Pie. Pickup and delivery from 11am-8pm on Nov. 25. $35 per person.700 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106Pre-Order for the Sunday before the holiday. All orders need to be. Fresh turkey breasts coated in herb rub before being steam roasted. Homestyle stuffing with celery, onions and spices. Spoonfuls of Real Mashed Potatoes. Simmering Hot Gravy. A variety of tasty vegetables, Ocean Spray Cranberry Sauce and thick slices of freshly baked bread.Reading Terminal Market, 45 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107Brioche stuffing, houesemade gravy, Sam's mashed potatoes, pecan-crusted sweet potatoes with hot honey, french green beans, cranberry pear chutney, and seeded rolls. Thanksgiving sides at home. $125; Sides serve 4 people and are available for pickup on Wednesday, Nov. 24 9am-5pm, or Thursday, Nov. 25 9-11am.1338-46 Chestnut StThanksgiving Feast - Nov. 25, 10pm-7pm; $65 for three courses, or choose a la carte121 S 17th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103Salads, Prime Rib, Turkey, Salmon, classic sides and desserts. Reservations available from 11am-9pm; $80 Per Adult. $25 Per Child (12 and under). $35 Optional Wine Pairing.1200 Market St. Philadelphia, PA 19107Choose between Roasted Amish Chicken, BBQ Grilled Salmon, Scallops, New York Strip, Elverson Farms Turkey, and whole 1lb lobster ($65 Prix Fixe).433 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106Roasted Lancaster Turkey, Herb Crusted Prime Rib, Pineapple-Glazed Ham and Honey-BBQ Glazed Salmon. All of the sides on the menu are served family-style in bowls with serving utensils. Fresh baked pumpkin, apple and pecan mini pies. Family-style Thanksgiving dinner, Nov. 23, 12-10pm; $49 per person, 25 per child under 10, Children under 3 are free509 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19147Available on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2-6:15pm. Reservations are highly encouraged. $90 Prix-fixe - choice of one per course; dessert course is served family style; 4-course meal210 W Rittenhouse Square