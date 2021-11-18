Where to order takeout, dine-in for Thanksgiving dinner in Philly

Thanksgiving is just days away. For those who don't want to spend the day cooking, there's plenty of local restaurants serving up dinner for takeout or dine-in options to make Thanksgiving a bit easier.
With their personal specials, you can plan a traditional turkey or vegan meal for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.
So sit back and relax and let these local chefs do all the cooking for your Thanksgiving feast.
Note: We will add new places as they become available. Restaurants can send us an direct message to FYI Philly's Instagram or Facebook pages to be added to the page.
Urban Farmer Philadelphia
What's for dinner, pickup info: Thanksgiving To-Go package -- Nov. 25, Pickup 12-3pm, Feeds 4-6 people, includes a 12-14 lb turkey, a variety of home-made sides and a choice of apple, pumpkin or pecan pie for $190. A la carte brunch - Nov. 25, 8am-1:30pm. Multi-course Dinner - Nov. 25, 4-8:30pm, $95 per person, $45 children under 12
Address: 1850 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Menu | Instagram | Facebook
High Street Philly
What's for dinner, pickup info: Party Trays, Pies and Baked Goods, Classic Sides. Thanksgiving Marketplace: pickups from Friday Nov. 19 to Wednesday Nov. 24.
101 S. 9th Street
Menu | Instagram | Facebook
Night Kitchen Bakery and Cafe
What's for dinner, pickup info: Orders must be placed by Nov.18th and picked up by Nov. 24 at 6pm. Assortment of pies, tarts, cheesecakes, and more desserts.
7723-25 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19118
Menu | Facebook | Instagram
Jones
What's for dinner, pickup info: Roasted turkey, turkey sausage stuffing, glazed carrots, haricots verts, mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce. Dessert choice of warm apple crisp, Duncan Hines Chocolate Cake or Pumpkin Pie. Pickup and delivery from 11am-8pm on Nov. 25. $35 per person.
Address: 700 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Menu | Facebook | Instagram
The Original Turkey
What's for dinner, pickup info: Pre-Order for the Sunday before the holiday. All orders need to be picked up the day before Thanksgiving by 4pm. Fresh turkey breasts coated in herb rub before being steam roasted. Homestyle stuffing with celery, onions and spices. Spoonfuls of Real Mashed Potatoes. Simmering Hot Gravy. A variety of tasty vegetables, Ocean Spray Cranberry Sauce and thick slices of freshly baked bread.
Reading Terminal Market, 45 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Menu | Instagram | Facebook
The Capital Grille
What's for dinner, pickup info: Brioche stuffing, houesemade gravy, Sam's mashed potatoes, pecan-crusted sweet potatoes with hot honey, french green beans, cranberry pear chutney, and seeded rolls. Thanksgiving sides at home. $125; Sides serve 4 people and are available for pickup on Wednesday, Nov. 24 9am-5pm, or Thursday, Nov. 25 9-11am.
1338-46 Chestnut St
Menu | Instagram | Facebook
Dine-In Options

Square 1682
What's for dinner: Thanksgiving Feast - Nov. 25, 10pm-7pm; $65 for three courses, or choose a la carte
121 S 17th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Menu | Facebook | Instagram
Bank & Bourbon
What's for dinner: Salads, Prime Rib, Turkey, Salmon, classic sides and desserts. Reservations available from 11am-9pm; $80 Per Adult. $25 Per Child (12 and under). $35 Optional Wine Pairing.
1200 Market St. Philadelphia, PA 19107
Menu | Instagram | Facebook
Red Owl Tavern
What's for dinner: Choose between Roasted Amish Chicken, BBQ Grilled Salmon, Scallops, New York Strip, Elverson Farms Turkey, and whole 1lb lobster ($65 Prix Fixe).
433 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Menu | Instagram | Facebook
Twisted Tail
What's for dinner: Roasted Lancaster Turkey, Herb Crusted Prime Rib, Pineapple-Glazed Ham and Honey-BBQ Glazed Salmon. All of the sides on the menu are served family-style in bowls with serving utensils. Fresh baked pumpkin, apple and pecan mini pies. Family-style Thanksgiving dinner, Nov. 23, 12-10pm; $49 per person, 25 per child under 10, Children under 3 are free
Address: 509 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Menu | Instagram | Facebook
Scarpetta
What's for dinner: Available on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2-6:15pm. Reservations are highly encouraged. $90 Prix-fixe - choice of one per course; dessert course is served family style; 4-course meal
210 W Rittenhouse Square
Menu | Instagram | Facebook