FYI Philly

The Chandlery is South Street's new spot for candles, flower-lovers

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Stanford Ponson is a full-time lawyer, master sommelier, candlemaker and now an entrepreneur with his newest shop, The Chandlery by Old City Canning Co. And yes, he owns Old City Canning Co. too.

Ponson says he discovered his passion for candles while taking wine classes at the Wine School of Philadelphia and using candle oils to train his nose.

On Small Business Saturday, Ponson opened a brick and mortar store on South Street, where he stocks his handcrafted candles with custom scents along with what he calls home essentials from other, mostly local, makers.

Thanks to his sommelier-trained nose, you'll find some scents you're likely not familiar with in candle form, like driftwood and moss, spiced maple, cranberry birch and smoked cinnamon.

As for opening a new business in the middle of a pandemic, Ponson says, "When things get weird like this, it's an indication for me that it's time to think outside the box."

The Chandlery is LGBTQ+-owned and employed.

The Chandlery by Old City Canning Co. | Instagram | Facebook
1533 South St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19146
(267) 300-2183
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingphiladelphialgbtqfyi phillybe localish philadelphia
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
Check out the custom handcrafted woodwork from Hurricane Woodwork
Grit Fitness is an all-new traveling gym on wheels
Camden waterfront welcomes first new hotel in 50 years
Flourishing Beauty & Wellness wants you to indulge in good self care
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US asking states to vaccinate everyone over 65, not hold back 2nd dose
FBI: Armed protests planned in all 50 states over next 10 days
Families of children with autism fear Pa. policy change
Philly restaurants await decision on indoor dining
Disneyland to host massive vaccination site
Philadelphia Eagles fire head coach Doug Pederson
Sarah McBride to be sworn in Tuesday, will be 1st openly transgender state senator
Show More
Detective under investigation after allegedly attending Trump rally
Ultralight aircraft crashes in South Jersey; pilot ID'd
Gov. Murphy to deliver 3rd state of the state, this time remotely
1 injured in North Philadelphia shooting
AccuWeather: The Sun Returns
More TOP STORIES News