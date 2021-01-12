The Chandlery is South Street's new spot for candles, flower-lovers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Stanford Ponson is a full-time lawyer, master sommelier, candlemaker and now an entrepreneur with his newest shop, The Chandlery by Old City Canning Co. And yes, he owns Old City Canning Co. too.Ponson says he discovered his passion for candles while taking wine classes at the Wine School of Philadelphia and using candle oils to train his nose.On Small Business Saturday, Ponson opened a brick and mortar store on South Street, where he stocks his handcrafted candles with custom scents along with what he calls home essentials from other, mostly local, makers.Thanks to his sommelier-trained nose, you'll find some scents you're likely not familiar with in candle form, like driftwood and moss, spiced maple, cranberry birch and smoked cinnamon.As for opening a new business in the middle of a pandemic, Ponson says, "When things get weird like this, it's an indication for me that it's time to think outside the box."The Chandlery is LGBTQ+-owned and employed.1533 South St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19146(267) 300-2183