Rock Climbing is a new sport at the 2020 Summer Olympics, and one local gym can help you feel like you're at the Games.Callowhill Street is now home to the state's biggest indoor climbing gyms where you can practice rock climbing, bouldering and speed climbing with climbs for everyone from beginners to pros.Plus there's a full-service gym so you can get all of your fitness and fun in one massive 40,000 square-foot space. This place is geared toward everyone, from avid scalers to beginners looking to have some fun.1010 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA 19123215-444-7625