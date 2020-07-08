Franklin Institute reopens in Philadelphia with new safety measures

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Franklin Institute will open its doors to the public on Wednesday after being shut down since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There will be new safety measures in place, including reduced capacity, timed tickets and no-touch temperature scanning.
Advance tickets are required for all guests, including members, with no online fees.
Face coverings and no-touch temperature checks are required for everyone ages 3 and up.
The Franklin Institute says there are enhanced daily cleaning protocols, lots of hand sanitization stations, reduced capacity, and streamlined spaces for ease of movement.
To celebrate the reopening, the museum is unveiling an all-new special exhibit called The Presidents by Madame Tussauds.
It features 56 life-size wax figures of every American president and other historical figures.
The opening of the Franklin Institute will be followed by the Barnes Foundation on Saturday, July 25 (with member previews on July 23, 24, and the morning of July 25).
The Academy of Natural Sciences reopens on Friday, July 31 (with member previews on July 24, 25 and 26), and PAFA on Saturday, September 12 (with previews for members and essential frontline workers September 3, 4, 5 and 6).
Eastern State Penitentiary and the Philadelphia Museum of Art - along with the Rodin Museum - expect to announce reopening dates and hours in the coming weeks.
ONLINE: https://www.fi.edu/
