Gardening tips from the experts at your fingertips

Your backyard is your oasis and now is the perfect time to head outside and start digging in the dirt.The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society or PHS has a blog filled with tips you can use to make a backyard project during the COVID-19 lockdown.We talked with gardening guru Sally McCabe about building a window box, mixing beautiful flowers with edible lettuce and herbs. We also talked to celebrity florist Tu Bloom, who holds potting parties at the PHS Philadelphia Flower Show. He says a successful container garden comes down to thriller, filler and spiller. And whatever you, don't overwater.