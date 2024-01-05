WATCH LIVE

Britain's Royal Mail unveils Spice Girls stamp collection

They are only the sixth music group to get a dedicated stamp in Britain.

Friday, January 5, 2024
Britain's Royal Mail unveiled a commemorative stamp collection Friday, featuring photos of the iconic 90s pop group, The Spice Girls.
Here is something that will spice up the mail.

Britain's Royal Mail unveiled a commemorative stamp collection Friday, featuring photos of the iconic 90s pop group, The Spice Girls.

The collection celebrates the 30th anniversary of the group's formation in 1994 and contains images of each member of the band alongside various photos from the band's performances around the world.

They are only the sixth music group to get a dedicated stamp in Britain.

