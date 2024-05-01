Investigators say the victim is the owner of a company that operates skill machines throughout the area.

Man arrested after being caught on video allegedly stealing $190K from parked car in Bensalem, Pa.

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Croydon man has been arrested after he was caught on video allegedly stealing $190,000 in cash from a parked car in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

In the newly released video from police, you can see the man smash the back window of a Tesla and load the cash into a white Kia.

Police say this happened Monday around 5 p.m. at the Conoco Gas Station on the 2700 block of Knights Road.

A day later, police arrested 43-year-old Christopher Plytas after tracking the white Kia to an apartment in Croydon.

