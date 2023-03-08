Community refrigerator to be replaced after theft in Hunting Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia community will get some help putting food on the table again.
A community refrigerator is re-opening in the city's Hunting Park section.
Officials with the "As I Plant This Seed" nonprofit say someone stole the original fridge from the neighborhood back in February.
The Home Depot donated a new appliance to the organization.
It will be in the same location: on the 3500 block of North 9th Street.
This time, it will be bolted to the ground.
The fridge has a "take what you need" policy to help feed families in the community.