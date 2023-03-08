Community refrigerator to be replaced after theft in Hunting Park

A Philadelphia community will get some help putting food on the table again.

This time, the fridge will be bolted to the ground.

A community refrigerator is re-opening in the city's Hunting Park section.

Officials with the "As I Plant This Seed" nonprofit say someone stole the original fridge from the neighborhood back in February.

The Home Depot donated a new appliance to the organization.

It will be in the same location: on the 3500 block of North 9th Street.

The fridge has a "take what you need" policy to help feed families in the community.