A family in the city's Lawncrest section is hoping a Grinch finds the spirit of Christmas in his heart and returns the gifts he stole from them.The gifts were inside the trunk of their car which was taken from outside the family's home on the 300 block of Deveraux Avenue on Tuesday.The owner of the car said he thought it will only be a minute-- he'll warm up the car and grab the baby-- but it only took a minute for a thief to steal the car and Christmas along with it."I just feel bad for my husband because he feels like it's his fault because he started the car and left it running, but you should feel safe with your car in front of your house," said Victoria MongoniThe 1998 Buick Park Avenue was not only the family car but it was also mom and dad's special sleigh. All of the Christmas presents for their children were hidden in the trunk. Mongoni said it seemed like a safe spot from snooping little ones."It's a good hiding place from the kids, instead of in the house someplace," she said.The couple made a commitment to sobriety about a year and a half ago and this Christmas was going to be special."You can't just save up 900 dollars again in less than a week so we'll just do what we can," she said. "I just want to gifts back it's not so much the car anymore."The mom of two, making a plea to that man- keep the car if you want, just being back what was inside for her kids."I can't say that Santa didn't make it. Santa always makes it," she said.Police are looking for the thief caught on surveillance video.If you happen to recognize him, you are asked to call police.