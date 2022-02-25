South Jersey baseball coach accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old child

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Camden County Prosecutor's Office has announced sexual assault charges against a South Jersey baseball coach.Thomas Bianco, 20, is accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old child on multiple occasions inside his vehicle.Authorities say Bianco was a baseball coach for Cherry Hill National Athletic League and employed minors through his business, Bianco Landscaping Maintenance, LLC.On February 23, Bianco was charged with two counts of second degree sexual assault and two counts of third degree endangering the welfare of a child.Further details on the case have not been released.Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Camden County Prosecutor's Office Detective Kimberley Abreu at (856) 225-8443 or Cherry Hill Police Detective Sergeant Kristina Grimaldi at (856) 432-8818.