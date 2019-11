EMBED >More News Videos Should fans expect to see the team that won in Buffalo the rest of the season?

EMBED >More News Videos Our experts predict whether the Eagles will win on Sunday and if they'll seize first place in the NFC East.

The Philadelphia Eagles face the Chicago Bears on Sunday looking to improve to 5-4 entering their bye week.The team has fallen short of preseason expectations, but last week's win has fans excited for what's to come. Before the second half gets underway, former Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski recaps the first half, offering his grades and best players from the first eight games of the season.Grading the Eagles offense, Offensive MVPGrading the Eagles defense, Defensive MVPFinal Grade, playoff prediction