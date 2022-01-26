feel good

5th grader teaches Philadelphia officer TikTok dance challenge

Hy'mier said it didn't take long for the officer to pick up the moves.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

5th grader teaches Philly officer TikTok dance challenge

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A dance challenge seen on TikTok played out on a Philadelphia sidewalk over the weekend.

Fifth-grader Hy'mier Bennet showed a Philadelphia police officer the "Shake It" dance in Frankford.

And those who recorded the interaction couldn't help but laugh.

Hy'mier told Action News that he doesn't know the officer, but said it didn't take long for him to pick up the moves.

"I just started dancing in front of his car. He just hopped out and said, 'teach me how to do it," Hy'mier said.

Hy'mier even gave Action News a virtual tutorial right before drop-off at his school.

He says he was happy to teach the officer the viral moves and reaffirmed his perception of those who serve his community.

"I always had a good thing with police," Hy'mier said. "Not all cops are bad cops."

Hy'mier hopes to challenge the officer to a dance-off soon.

Hy'mier says he will win, of course.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiadancetiktokfeel goodphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
Side leg lift with oblique crunch - Today's Tip
Philadelphia veterinarians team up to provide emergency care for pets
Parrot forms special bonds at Montco senior living facility
Woman finds $3M lottery prize in her spam folder
TOP STORIES
Officer dragged half a mile during Philadelphia traffic stop
AccuWeather: Cold Blast Today, Weekend Snow
CHOP KOP: New pediatric hospital opens today
Parents share story of infant's day care abuse to help others
2 seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash in South Jersey
Philadelphia officer says murdered son had big dreams
Body of missing 19-year-old found in South Jersey
Show More
Flyers lose franchise-record 13th straight game
Apple CEO allegedly stalked by woman who showed up at house
Saturn's ice moon could support life
Barry Bonds rejected from Hall of Fame; Big Papi elected
How to get free N95 masks from pharmacies, community health centers
More TOP STORIES News