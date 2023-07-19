Police warning about TikTok 'door kicking challenge' after 3 homes damaged

Police say the suspects immediately flee from the area on foot and on bicycles after the challenge.

It's happened on at least three occasions at the Brennan Estates Townhouses in Bear, Delaware.

BEAR, Delaware (WPVI) -- New Castle County police are investigating incidents related to an apparent new TikTok challenge where people kick in a home's door and then run away.

It's happened on at least three occasions at the Brennan Estates Townhouses in Bear, Delaware.

During one incident on July 12, a door to an occupied home was damaged after it was kicked in.

Police say the suspects immediately flee from the area on foot and on bicycles after the challenge.

Authorities have released surveillance pictures of the people they're trying to identify.

They say participating in these challenges is dangerous and will result in criminal charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (302) 395-8110.