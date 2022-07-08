las vegas

Feeling hungry? Here's how you can get paid to review Las Vegas casino buffets

It's true! The only requirement is a big appetite.
EMBED <>More Videos

Feeling hungry? Here's how to get paid to review Vegas casino buffets

LAS VEGAS -- There's a new job opening in Las Vegas that only requires a big appetite.

The online gambling site Time2play is hiring a buffet taste tester to review four of the city's top buffets at Caesars Palace, Bellagio Hotel & Casino, The Cosmopolitan and Wynn Las Vegas.

The position is only temporary and pays $1,500.

According to the job listing, whoever gets hired will receive a Southwest Airlines voucher and four nights at a Vegas hotel.

They'll also get tickets for two at each of the buffets.

Plus, Time2play says they'll even throw in a pair of Lululemon's soft sweat pants so the taste tester will have some room to breathe.

The deadline to apply is July 31. Learn more about the job posting here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknevadalas vegasemploymentcasinojobs hiringfoodfun stufflas vegascandyjobs
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
LAS VEGAS
Travis Scott books his first US festival since Astroworld tragedy
Justin Bieber postpones concert due to COVID-19 outbreak
Former NFL player Henry Ruggs charges now include 2 more felonies
At least 20 trapped, 4 hurt in Las Vegas building collapse
TOP STORIES
2 men fatally shot during funeral procession in Upper Darby
Tony Sirico, 'The Sopranos' star, dies at 79
What we're learning about Center City rape suspect's criminal history
Mom of accused gunman in Delco road rage shooting charged
Mercer County pizza man 'Sally Slices' becomes viral TikToker
Elon Musk terminating $44 billion deal to buy Twitter
Pa. 911 dispatcher who didn't send ambulance charged in 2020 death
Show More
'Abbott Elementary' star hosts new ABC game show 'The Final Straw'
7 young suspects wanted in deadly attack on 73-year-old man
Man shot 6 times during Thorndale drive-by shooting; suspect sought
AccuWeather: Wet & Cool Start To The Weekend
Biden signs executive order on abortion access
More TOP STORIES News