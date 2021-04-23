WATCH
Health & Fitness
Join the ACS HEALED Community Movement
HEALED: Michael Nutter joins the weekly Gathering
How factors such as where you live, education level, and income level, in addition to race, ethnicity, can impact your cancer risk
HEALED: Small things that make a BIG impact on your well-being
Simple tips that can be implemented to bring peace and health, and help you live every day in the present moment.
HEALED: The experiences that make us who we are
Pat talks to two leaders whose personal experiences with cancer shaped their lives and drove them to fight back for everyone
HEALED: The journey to a healthier life
Pat and his guests talk about their progress to health and wellness
HEALED: The Legacy of Stuart Scott
Pat and his guests talk about the courage of ESPN's Stuart Scott
HEALED: Optimism, Diversity, and Survival
Get inspired by Pat's motivating and optimistic guests.
HEALED: Pat is joined by Michael Smerconish and the Singing Doctor
A fun gathering with Philadelphia's own Michael Smerconish and the man known as "The Singing Doctor"
HEALED: Stephen A. Smith shares his biggest life lessons with Pat Croce
Stephen A. Smith joins Pat Croce to talk life lessons and living your best in this episode of HEALED.
HEALED: Oskar Lindblom joins Pat Croce in this week's Gathering
Oskar talks about going from a Cancer diagnosis back to the ice and into to the NHL playoffs.
HEALED: Pat Croce, Cancer, Inspiration - They go together.
Pat Croce and cancer survivors share their inspiring stories and messages of resilience with the HEALED Community.
HEALED: Pat is joined by soccer player Aramis Kouzine and Nicholas DiNubile
Get Active! Pat and Aramis say that's one of the keys to health and well being
HEALED: Pat Croce and guests talk Physical, Mental and Spiritual Health
Philadelphia 76ers COO and cancer survivor Lara Price, American Cancer Society's Kristen Sullivan and treasure diver and cancer survivor Carl Fismer.
HEALED: Phillies Legend Mike Schmidt joins Pat Croce to talk about their cancer fights
Pat Croce and Mike Schmidt, brought together by sports, greatness... and cancer.
Pat Croce talks cancer fight, helping others through HEALED movement
Former Philadelphia 76ers owner and entrepreneur Pat Croce talks about his fight with cancer and how he's helping others live healthier lives.
