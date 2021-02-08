Health & Fitness

VIDEO CHAT RECAP: Temple Health Chat: Skin Conditions in People of Color

Temple Health Chat: Skin Conditions in People of Color

Overview on Dermatological Conditions in Patients with Ethnic Skin: Expected increases in the number of skin of color patients over the next several decades will necessitate expertise in cultural competence for health care providers. Additionally, understanding African-American cultural habits and practices and their impact on disease is critically important. Patients are best served when their physician embraces their culture, their view of the healthcare system as well as habits and practices.

Temple Health Dermatologists specialize in diagnosing, treating and managing skin conditions in patients with ethnic skin. Patients receive highly personalized care from board-certified dermatologists.

Candrice R. Heath, MD, Assistant Professor, Dermatology, Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University
Dr. Heath is a triple-board certified dermatologist in Dermatology, Pediatrics and Pediatric Dermatology. She has a special interest in Skin of color (ethnic skin), acne and eczema. She is a member of several organizations, including the American Academy of Dermatology and Skin of Color Society. Learn More.
