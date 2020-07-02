Children First Summer Reading Sweepstakes 2020

No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Prizes are non-transferable.Entry: During the Sweepstakes Period, entrants must click on the 6abc's "Summer Reading" Sweepstakes link under the Promotions section on the 6abc website: 6abc.com/promotions/. To enter the sweepstakes, you must be a registered Member of OneID.Entries remain the property of Sponsor and will not be returned or acknowledged.Deadline for Entry: All entries must be received by Sunday, July 26th, 2020. The Walt Disney Company, ABC Inc., WPVI-TV/6abc, and Commonwealth Charter Academy are not responsible for late, lost, misdirected, or illegible entries.Means of Choosing a Winner: Winners will be randomly selected on or about Monday, July 27th, 2020. Once winners are selected and notified, they must accept the prize within 24 hours or their prize will be forfeited to another individual.Prizes: A total of 3 (three) winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received by the sweepstakes close date. Each winner will receive a brand new Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 Wi-Fi 128GB Tablet.All entrants who click here to opt-in will receive more information about enrollment, events, and news from Commonwealth Charter Academy. By opting in, you are releasing the right for your information provided to be shared with the sponsors.The approximate retail value ("ARV") of the prize is $300. The ARV's of all prizes are furnished by Prize Provider. If the actual value of the prize is less than stated approximate retail value, the difference will not be awarded. Prizes cannot be traded, transferred, exchanged or refunded for cash value.By entering the sweepstakes and accepting a prize, winners assume all associated risks, and release the Walt Disney Company, ABC Inc., WPVI-TV/6abc, and Commonwealth Charter Academy from any and all losses, and damages that may occur from use or acceptance of this Prize. Employees of the above mentioned entities are not eligible to participate.By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor, Judges and/or the sweepstakes administrator, which shall be final in all respects.By participating in this sweepstakes and accepting any prize that they may win, entrants agree to releasetheir parent, subsidiary, affiliated and successor companies, advertising and promotion agencies and prize suppliers, and each of their respective officers, directors, agents, representatives and employees, as well as each of their respective successors, representatives and assigns and Facebook/Instagram (collectively, the "Released Parties") from any and all actions, claims, injury, loss or damage arising in any manner, directly or indirectly, from participation in this sweepstakes and/or acceptance or use of the prize.Winners agree that the Released Parties have not made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to any prize, including but not limited to its quality, mechanical condition or fitness for a particular purpose. Any and all warranties and/or guarantees on a prize, if any, are subject to the manufacturer's terms and therefore winners agree to look solely to such manufacturers for any such warranty and/or guarantee.Entrants authorize the Released Parties to use their name, voice, likeness, biographical data, city and state of residence and entry materials in programming or promotional material, worldwide in perpetuity, or on a winners' list, if applicable, without further compensation unless prohibited by law. Sponsor is not obligated to use any of the above mentioned information or materials, but may do so and may edit such information or materials, at Sponsor's sole discretion, without further obligation or compensation.Void where prohibited. All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply.Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process and to cancel, terminate, modify and/or suspend the sweepstakes in the event of tampering or other circumstances, including but not limited to acts of God or civil disturbance that render it impractical or impossible to complete or fulfill the sweepstakes as originally planned.List of winners and these Rules will be posted on 6abc.com for at least 30 days after winner(s) are notified or announced.