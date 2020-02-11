Young Allentown actor plays starring role in new Disney+ family comedy

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young actor is now hitting the big screen in a brand new Disney+ film called "Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made."
It's the first Disney film to ever premiere at the Sundance Film festival in Park City, Utah.
The title role of Timmy is played by 11-year-old Winslow Fegley, from Allentown, Pennsylvania.
Director Tom McCarthy said they auditioned roughly 800 kids until they found - the one.
"We knew it would take a while to find a kid who could handle the humor, handle the drama, handle the language," McCarthy explains. "This kids has got 'it.' You could see it from the first day."
When he found out he was about to star in his first feature film?
"I was like, 'What?' That's crazy,'" Fegley says. "I was freaking out because that was a really big deal for me."
The film follows the adventure of this quirky hero and detective whose partner is a 1,500-pound polar bear.
It's based on a best-selling book of the same name.
"I picked it up to read it and immediately started to laugh," McCarthy says. "I knew we had something unique here."
Fegley says there's a major message for everyone.
"It's okay to be different. You don't have to be afraid to be yourself," he says. "You can be confident in who you are and you can love who you are."
"Timmy Failture: Mistakes Were Made" is streaming now on Disney+.
