food

Toddler orders 31 McDonald's cheeseburgers through DoorDash on mom's unlocked phone

His mother says she'll never leave her phone unlocked again.
EMBED <>More Videos

2-year-old orders 31 McDonald's cheeseburgers on mom's DoorDash app

KINGSVILLE, Texas -- A 2-year-old in Texas has quite an appetite!

The toddler, named Barrett, managed to order 31 McDonald's cheeseburgers through his mother's DoorDash account.

"So I was working, I was using my phone, and sometimes whenever I'm on my computer and my phone he'll come grab the phone out of my hand. And he did," Barrett's mother Kelsey Golden said. "And he usually likes to take pictures of himself and so he was doing that. I thought I locked the phone. But apparently, I didn't."

Kelsey didn't know until she received a notification from the delivery service explaining why her order was taking so long.

She said 'OK,' thinking it was a mistake.

"Then I heard a door knock and I came out and it turns out they were at our house and (the delivery driver) was like, 'You order 31 burgers?' It's like, 'oh wow, no, I didn't order these.' But I did. My son did," Kelsey said.

Kelsey says she'll never leave her phone unlocked again.

By the way, the little boy is generous, too.

He left the driver a $16 tip on the app.

The order's total came to $91.70.

And after all that, Barrett ended up only eating half of one burger.

Kelsey says she gave away some of the others to neighbors.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchildrenfoodmcdonaldsu.s. & worldappdelivery service
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FOOD
Buffalo shooting leaves neighborhood without a grocery store
Clean eating never tasted so good!
Rising Houston culinary star competes on Top Chef!
Baby formula shortage worsens as 40% out of stock at stores nationwide
TOP STORIES
Election Results: Live updates on Pennsylvania primary races
18-year-old dies after being trapped under sand at Jersey Shore
Students suffer minor injuries in Chester County school bus crash
Armed suspect hid out in 81-year-old's car before carjacking: Police
Philly gas station sets price at $5.24 per gallon
Pa. Primary: GOP Senate contest still too close to call
Iconic 'Full House' home in SF on sale for $37 million
Show More
Shapiro, Mastriano win primary for Pa. governor
Ex-New York Giants CB James Bradberry reaches one-year deal with Ph...
Amber Heard finishes testifying in Johnny Depp defamation case
Firefighters rescue family after girl falls 20 feet into river
Printing error affects roughly 22,000 mail-in ballots in Lancaster Co.
More TOP STORIES News