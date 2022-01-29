tom brady

NFL superstar Tom Brady retiring from football after 22 seasons, 7 Super Bowl titles

ESPN reported that family and health were factors in his retirement decision.
EMBED <>More Videos

Tom Brady opens up about Super Bowl, marriage and future in NFL

Tom Brady, the NFL's superstar quarterback, is retiring from professional football after 22 seasons, 10 Super Bowls and seven Super Bowl titles, Brady's business account confirmed on Twitter.



Widely considered one of the greatest in the sport's history, the 44-year-old quarterback holds several NFL career records, including most games won by a player, most touchdown passes (624) and most passing yards (84,250), according to ESPN.

Brady played for the New England Patriots for 20 seasons before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

"When Brady, widely considered the greatest quarterback in NFL history, left the field following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the Los Angeles Rams last week, he knew it was likely his final act as a football player," sources told ESPN's Jeff Darlington and Adam Schefter.

ESPN reported that family and health were factors in his retirement decision.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfloridanflfootballu.s. & worldtom bradyretirementtampa bay buccaneersnew england patriots
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOM BRADY
Hurts leaves in walking boot: 'I didn't play a good one'
Local man turns internship with Tom Brady into career
Tom Brady revisits snub of Nick Foles' handshake ahead of rematch v...
Brady on facing Eagles in playoffs: 'Last time didn't go so well'
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Blizzard confirmed along the coast in NJ, Del.
Send us your photos and videos of the snow!
Snowfall Totals: Here are the latest snow amounts from the nor'easter
Snow quickly piles up as nor'easter hits New Jersey
Pentagon says enough Russian forces to move on Ukraine's cities
Rittenhouse's gun used in Kenosha shootings to be destroyed: judge
Some NJ drivers had to brave the snow, slick roads to get to work
Show More
Road crews in Philly in a race against heavy snowfall, high winds
LIST: Snow emergencies, closures and delays
Snow Emergency declared for Philadelphia
NJ declares state of emergency ahead of nor'easter
Police: 2 women in custody after landlord shot, killed in West Philly
More TOP STORIES News